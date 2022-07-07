Slinger Nationals up Next for Bakersfield’s Derek Thorn

Derek Thorn heads to the upper Midwest this Monday and Tuesday for the 43rd WABAM Slinger Nationals presented by Cobblestone Hotels and PepperJack Kennels. The Bakersfield, Calif. Super Late Model standout joins a strong entry list battling for the $20,000 victory in the 200-lap classic.

Thorn will carry primary support from The Tool Shack, Gravely, PepperJack Kennels, and El Bandido Yankee Tequila. Thorn will drive an Apel Racing Inc. prepared No. 43 Chevrolet with his Campbell Motorsport team and veteran crew chief Mike Keen at the helm.

The high-banked quarter-mile has attracted a star-studded entry list including NASCAR Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth and current NASCAR Cup Series contender William Byron. Thorn looks to add his name to the prestigious list of champions of the Slinger Nationals in just his fourth-career start in the Badger State and his second start at Slinger. Thorn is a six-time champion in the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour and two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion who has embarked on a schedule of marquee short track events in 2022.

Activities kick off Monday with practice from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The spectator midway will be open with the El Bandido Yankee Tequila Green Flag Party presented by PepperJack Kennels starting at 5 p.m. The party will include live music by the Tim Gleason Band known for their “Ultimate Eric Church Experience” and the Super Late Model qualifying draw, presented by All Rite Home and Remolding.

PepperJack Kennels’ world-class summer location in Woodville, Wisconsin is just a few hours northwest of Slinger Speedway, making the event a “home race” for Thorn’s primary 2022 partner.

“We could not be more excited to race at such a prestigious race in our home state,” PepperJack Kennels owner Misty Melo said.

Gravely joins Derek Thorn as a new partner in 2022 and has been producing high performance commercial lawn mowers for over 100 years with their headquarters also being located in Wisconsin.

El Bandido Yankee Tequila will also be aboard the No. 43 machine for the first time in support of Thorn and will be heavily involved in supporting the Green Flag Party and fast time award along with several at track activations. El Bandido Yankee Tequila is handmade in Jalisco, Mexico, authentically crafted from the finest blue weber agave.

Tuesday’s Slinger Nationals sees practice beginning at 1:20 p.m. before time trials at 4:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:20 p.m. with the SLM qualifying race and semi-feature plus the Midwest Truck Series action. The 200-lap WABAM Slinger Nationals presented by Cobblestone Hotels and PepperJack Kennels closes the evening. Race fans can view the action live on RacingAmerica.TV

Additional marketing opportunities are still available by contacting Marty Melo at (530) 941-5642.

Derek Thorn’s 2022 season is supported by:

PepperJack Kennels, The Tool Shack, Power Grade Inc., Fire Dawg, Double Eagle Produce and Transportation, Reeves Complete Auto Center, El Bandido Yankee Tequila, Gravely, Nutri Source, Family Funeral & Cremation, Destined4Destruction Action figure, Lynn Etna Farms, Fury Race Cars, All Rite Homes & Remolding, Essex AP Racing, Swift Springs, JRI Shocks, Magnus, Tilton, Finishline Signs, Five Star Body, Performance Parts and Supply, Joiner Motorsports, Bassett, K1 Race Gear, Hightower Racing Transmissions Inc.,51 Fifty LTM, Strange Oval, West Air, Joes Racing Products, Blakesley Sports Media, 9D Creative and Seal Master of Bakersfield, CA.

Derek Thorn PR