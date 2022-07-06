WTO & Roush Yates Engines Form Technical Partnership

“WTO is a technology-driven organization and their employees continue to provide invaluable solutions to our team,” said Todd English, VP Strategic Partnerships & Marketing at Roush Yates Engines. “As a global market leader, WTO develops state of the art technology to maximize productivity for manufacturing facilities across the globe. It is critical that we align our organization with world class companies to support our internal engine component machining as well as machining for other forms of motorsports, aerospace, defense, space, and medical markets at RYMS, where failure is not an option.”