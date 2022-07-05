Zach Blurton Lands His First Career Lucas Oil ASCS Win At WaKeeney Speedway

Leading start to finish at WaKeeney Speedway, Zach Blurton found his way into Victory Lane with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Sunday night.

Pocketing $5,000 in the Western Kansas Showdown, Blurton is the 163rd driver to win with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the eighth from the state of Kansas, and first from Quinter.

Working through several attempts at the start, the green finally waved with Blurton taking off with the lead. Slowed again after a single lap, the red lights came on after contact sent Wayne Johnson flipping violently off the top of the third turn. Wayne escaped under his own power.

Back to green with Hahn and Martin chasing, the leaders were in traffic by Lap 5 as the line began migrating to the center. Picking through the slower cars, Blurton was faced with the task of fending off Hahn a few laps later. Going pass for pass around lapped cars, Hahn edged ahead of the No. 2j for the point, but the caution would bring the field back to the last fully completed lap.

Advancing Blurton back to the lead, the No. 2j worked on hitting his marks. A final caution putting the field at six laps to run, Zach pulled away by 2.215-seconds at the finish.

Crossing second, Hahn’s three consecutive podium finishes on the weekend helped advance the defending series champion into the point’s lead by 41. Brining his run of podium finishes to four in a row, Martin now finds himself 56 points out of the lead.

A rebound night for Brandon Anderson, who suffered a DNF after leading on Friday, the No. 55b crossed fourth with Jake Bubak breathing down his neck the entire race to finish fifth.

Matt Covington made it to sixth, with Tim Crawley seventh. Having to march from the back, Garet Williamson fought back from a restart penalty to finish eighth. Equally impressive from 22nd, Landon Britt made it to ninth. South Dakota’s Ryan Bickett completed the top ten.

The field of 24 worked three SCE Gaskets Heat Races. Wins went to Zach Blurton, Brandon Anderson, and Blake Hahn. The night’s overall quick time was set by Blurton at 15.507-seconds. Provisionals were not needed.

The next event on the 2022 lineup is Friday, June 15 at U.S. 36 Raceway. The Saturday date at Arrowhead Speedway has been removed as track construction is behind schedule. A replacement venue will be announced in the next few days.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

WaKeeney Speedway (WaKenney, Kan.)

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Car Count: 24

Event Count: 26

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton, 15.507[4]; 2. 1B-Jake Bubak, 15.599[1]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 15.625[2]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, 15.654[6]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley, 15.965[5]; 6. 7C-Chris Morgan, 16.146[3]; 7. 1-Nick Haygood, 16.310[8]; 8. 10X-Lincoln Drewis, 16.735[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 187-Landon Crawley, 16.409[2]; 2. 2B-Brett Becker, 16.431[7]; 3. 6-Kaden Taylor, 16.456[8]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 16.489[1]; 5. 10-Landon Britt, 16.510[5]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 16.515[6]; 7. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 16.635[3]; 8. 10K-Jordan Knight, 16.794[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin, 16.070[8]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 16.175[2]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson, 16.242[3]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.391[5]; 5. 47-Brant O'Banion, 16.817[4]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 16.977[1]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier, 16.988[7]; 8. 77B-Michael Bingham, 17.964[6]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Everyone advancing to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[4]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 3. 1B-Jake Bubak[3]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 6. 7C-Chris Morgan[6]; 7. 10X-Lincoln Drewis[8]; 8. 1-Nick Haygood[7]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 2B-Brett Becker[3]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[4]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]; 5. 6-Kaden Taylor[2]; 6. 10K-Jordan Knight[7]; 7. 2-Dylan Opdahl[5]; 8. 10-Landon Britt[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]; 5. 47-Brant O'Banion[5]; 6. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]; 7. 24-Garet Williamson[2]; 8. 77B-Michael Bingham[8]

A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 5. 1B-Jake Bubak[7]; 6. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 7. 1X-Tim Crawley[13]; 8. 24-Garet Williamson[20]; 9. 10-Landon Britt[22]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[10]; 11. 7C-Chris Morgan[18]; 12. 10K-Jordan Knight[17]; 13. 10P-Dylan Postier[16]; 14. 1-Nick Haygood[24]; 15. 2-Dylan Opdahl[21]; 16. 45X-Kyler Johnson[9]; 17. 47-Brant O'Banion[14]; 18. 77B-Michael Bingham[23]; 19. 187-Landon Crawley[5]; 20. 10X-Lincoln Drewis[19]; 21. 6-Kaden Taylor[15]; 22. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[12]; 23. 2B-Brett Becker[4]; 24. 2C-Wayne Johnson[11]

Lap Leader(s): Zach Blurton 1-25

Hard Charger: Landon Britt +13

Quick Time: Zach Blurton 15.507-seconds

High Point Driver: Zach Blurton

Provisional(s): N/A

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 3 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park); Derek Hagar – 2 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 1 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 1,432; 2 Wayne Johnson 1,391; 3. Jason Martin 1,376; 4. Garet Williamson 1,349; 5. Matt Covington 1,296; 6. Tim Crawley 1,274; 7. Brandon Anderson 1,271; 8. Landon Britt 1,115; 9. Landon Crawley 1,113; 10. Kyler Johnson 1,101; 11. Ryan Bickett 1,074; 12. Dylan Postier 962; 13. Dylan Opdahl 926; 14. Dylan Westbrook 729; 15. Seth Bergman 566;