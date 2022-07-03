Jake Drew Leads Wire-to-Wire to win Overtime NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale

Jake Drew claimed his third career ARCA Menards Series West victory on Saturday at Irwindale Speedway. Drew, making his 15th career start in the series at the half-mile oval outside of Los Angeles, goes to victory lane for the third race in a row.

Leading the overtime event wire-to-wire, Drew leaves the track with his 10th career top-five and 13th career top-10 finish.

Cole Moore sat 0.458 seconds behind the winner and pole-sitter Jake Drew in the No. 99 Toyota to finish second. Moore started the event third before claiming his third top-five and top-10 finish of the season.

Huddleston finishes third after an intense night in his No. 50 Ford and takes home his first top-five of the season in only his third start of the year. In his two previous races, Huddleston scored finishes in the top 10.

Kyle Keller and Landen Lewis rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Jake Finch, Tanner Reif, Sebastian Arias, Amber Slagle, and Todd Souza.

The caution flag was displayed seven times in the event – including one that resulted in roughly a 13-minute red-flag period.

Second-place starter Paul Pedroncelli Jr. brought the third yellow out on lap 73 in turns three and four. The yellow also sent the race into the scheduled race break at lap 75 early.

The next significant yellow at lap 121 involved Takuma Koga, Christian Rose and Nick Joanides in turns three and four, resulting in roughly a 13-minute red flag for clean-up.

On lap 145 with five to go, Todd Souza, Joey Iest, and Eric Rhead tangled in turns one and two to send the race into ARCA Overtime. The No. 11 of Chris Lowden barely avoided the 66 machine of Rhead stopped sideways.

The series heads to Evergreen Speedway on August 20th