Keegan Kincaid Posts Season-Best Finish in Crandon Brush Run

After a disappointing start to the year at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway, Kincaid would enter the Brush Run as one of its defending Pro 2 race winners. He’d show the same pace on Saturday, holding point for much of the race after taking the holeshot on the land rush start, but would drop to ninth at race’s end. Redemption finally came on Sunday, when Kincaid managed to hang onto fourth, matching his Sunday finish in last year’s second Pro 2 race at the event.
Despite the early-season struggles, Kincaid remains well within the hunt for another championship with seven points races remaining. With an immensely competitive class of racers in the field, no one driver has been able to set himself apart, giving the Wisconsin native every opportunity to capitalize over the next few months of racing.