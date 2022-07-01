Dye Teams with Travis Sharpe, Mark Martin for Montana 200

Daniel Dye Racing and Mission Valley Super Oval are excited to announce that Daniel will compete in the Montana 200 on Saturday, July 16. NASCAR legend Mark Martin will serve as crew chief for Dye's No. 43 super late model, in a car owned by defending ARCA Menards Series West Champion crew chief Travis Sharpe.



"It's pretty special to have the chance to learn from and work with one of the greatest drivers of all time in NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. I know Travis Sharpe will bring us a fast car, and Mark will keep us dialed in," commented Daniel Dye. "Mission Valley Super Oval is a track I had not seen until now but it looks like a really fun place to race, and I can't wait to get there."



The 31st Annual Montana 200 pays $10,000 to the winner and will attract some of short tracks biggest names. Mission Valley Super Oval is located in Polson, Montana, and is 3/8-mile in length.



"I'm really excited about teaming up with Daniel Dye and Travis Sharpe for the Montana 200," said 40-time NASCAR Cup winner Mark Martin. "I've had my eye on Daniel for a while, and believe we can be a contender for this prestigious event."



Race fans can enjoy two days of race action, including qualifying heats and support division features on Friday, with the Montana 200 on Saturday night. Teams will also practice on Thursday.



"I had no plans to do any ARCA races this year, but when Bill McAnnally called and asked me to work with Daniel at Portland, it was an easy yes," stated car owner Travis Sharpe. "I knew I had to work with Daniel again after how well we ran at Portland, so the fact that the stars lined up for us to do the biggest race of the year at my home track was just awesome. And we're all excited to have Mark Martin work with us for the Montana 200."



Tickets are available for purchase through the speedway website. Racing America will broadcast the event live for those that cannot attend in person.



"We're excited about Daniel Dye coming and competing in the Montana 200 at Mission Valley Super Oval," said track owner Tony Undem. "We've been working hard to get this historic event back to the prestige that it once was. This year's event has over 30 entries, and having drivers from across the nation at the caliber of Daniel competing against some of our great talent in the Northwest makes this a must-see event. Now that we're adding in to have one of the biggest names in racing, Mark Martin, as his crew chief, brings this to a whole new level."



Fans can learn more about Daniel Dye and keep up with his pursuit of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series title by following Daniel Dye Racing on Facebook, and @danieldye43 on Twitter and Instagram.

Daniel Dye PR