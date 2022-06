With the safety of drivers in mind, Wednesday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events at Benton Speedway have been canceled due to unfavorable track conditions.

Both tours are back in action Thursday night, June 30, at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL.

For further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals. com or follow the tours on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram.

DIRTcar Series PR