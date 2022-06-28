Nebraska And Kansas Line Independence Day Weekend Triple With The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Setting up for a three-night stretch through Nebraska and western Kansas, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will hit Boone County Raceway in Albion, Neb. on Friday, July 1, then WaKeeney Speedway in WaKeeney, Kan. on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

A combined $12,000 to win across the three nights, Friday at Boone County Raceway offers teams $4,000 to win. Saturday at WaKeeney Speedway is $3,000 to win, and Sunday is $5,000 to win, and $500 to start. Friday and Saturday are $400 to start the A-Feature.

Event No. 29 in the state of Nebraska for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Boone County Raceway will be the fourth track to host the National Tour. Previous events have been held at Eagle Raceway, I-80 Speedway, and Pawnee Speedway.

Friday, July 1 opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Other classes on the card include IMCA Late Models, ModLites, and MCSA. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for youth (12-18), and free for kids 11 and under. Boone County Raceway is located at 100 W Fairview St. in Albion, Neb. For more information on the track, call (402) 741-2451 or log onto http://www. boonecountyraceway.com .

Returning to WaKeeney Speedway in 2021 after a 23-year absence, Liberal, Kan. native, Jason Martin, scored a popular win to become the second driver to ever top the National Tour at the Kansas oval. Three visits in 1995, 1996, and 1998 all went to Garry lee Maier. Total visits to Kansas number 38 at 11 tracks.

Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3 both open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Hobby Stocks, Cruisers, and Compacts are also on the card. Tickets per night are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for youth (11-14), and free for kids 10 and under. Saturday will feature Fireworks. WaKeeney Speedway is located at 100 N 13th St. in WaKeeney, Kan. Information on the track can be found at https://www. wakeeneyspeedway.net or by calling Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Boone Co. Raceway and WaKeeney Speedway

When: July 1, 2, and 3

Times and Other Info: (Boone County Raceway)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Gates: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Tickets: $25 | Kids 11 and under: Free

Contact Info:

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Albion, NE 68620

Phone: (402) 741-2451

Times and Other Info (WaKeeney Speedway)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Gates: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:45 P.M. – 6:15 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Tickets: $20

Youth (11-14): $10

Kids 10 & Under: Free

Track Contact Info:

Phone: (785) 743-2555 or (918) 417-0624

Address: 100 N 13th St, WaKeeney, KS 67672

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 3 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park); Derek Hagar – 2 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 1 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Wayne Johnson 1,070; 2. Blake Hahn 1,013; 3. Garet Williamson 978; 4. Jason Martin 964; 5. Brandon Anderson 929; 6. Tim Crawley 923; 7. Matt Covington 894; 8. Landon Crawley 809; 9. Landon Britt 788; 10 Kyler Johnson 787; 11. Ryan Bickett 762; 12. Dylan Westbrook 729; 13. Dylan Postier 670; 14. Dylan Opdahl 628; 15. Ryan Timms 566;

ASCS National Tour Drivers:

1x - Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)**

2c - Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)**

2d-Dylan Opdahl (Madison, SD) (R)

10 - Landon Britt (Atoka, TN) (R)

10p - Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK) (R)

17b - Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

24 - Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

36 - Jason Martin (Liberal, KS) (R)

45x - Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS) (R)

52 - Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)**

55b - Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK) (R)

95 - Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

187 - Landon Crawley (Benton, AR) (R)

(R) Signifies Brodix National Rookie

** Signifies past ASCS National Champion.