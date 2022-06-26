ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Elko Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Start: 6th Finish: 4th Taylor Gray qualified sixth for the Menards 250 at Elko Speedway. The Ford driver was passing for fourth on lap six when the rear of the car came around on him into turn one. He restarted at the tail of the field and drove back to sixth by the first competition pit break at lap 75. After replacing right side tires, Gray fired off strong for the second leg of the race and quickly advanced to fourth, maintaining there until the second pit break at lap 175. During this break, the crew changed all four tires and made a trackbar adjustment to tighten up for the final 75 laps. Gray briefly held third in the early going of the final green flag run, but fell back to fourth and stayed consistent there through the checkered flag.