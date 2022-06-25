SRX South Boston Speedway Race Notes

Welcome to South Boston Speedway: This weekend the SRX Series makes its way to South Boston Speedway for the second stop of the season. The 12-driver field includes 2021 series champion Tony Stewart, Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Peyton Sellers.

Local Ringer Peyton Sellers: Six-time South Boston Speedway track champion Peyton Sellers will join the All-Star field for the second race of the 2022 SRX season.

Starting Lineup for Heat 1 at South Boston Speedway:

Starting Position Driver Car Number 1 Bobby Labonte 18 2 Greg Biffle 69 3 Marco Andretti 98 4 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1 5 Peyton Sellers 26 6 Ernie Francis Jr. 5 7 Paul Tracy 3 8 Tony Stewart 14 9 Michael Waltrip 15 10 Tony Kanaan 6 11 Helio Castroneves 06 12 Ryan Newman 39

Race Format: This week’s format will consist of two heart races and the main event is scheduled for 100 laps. Bobby Labonte will start on the pole for Heat 1.

Driver Autograph Session: All 12 drivers competing at South Boston Speedway will take part in a fan autograph session on Saturday, June 25, 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET. Fans should visit SouthBostonSpeedway.com for details.

Tune-In Information: The second race of the 2022 SRX season will take place on Saturday, June 25, live on CBS Primetime 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET. The race will also be streamed live on Paramount+.

South Boston Media Availability: If you were unable to join this week’s media availability with Helio Castroneves and Peyton Sellers, it is available for download here.

Five Flags Speedway Recap: A CBS recap of the season opener at Five Flags Speedway can be viewed here.

Schedule Update: Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

