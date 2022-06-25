CRA to Co-Sanction with Southern Super Series & CARS Tour for Return of Racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway

Officials from Champion Racing Association (CRA) and North Wilkesboro Speedway promoter Barry Braun announced that CRA will be a key leader in the return of racing to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in August.

The ARCA/CRA Super Series will co-sanction Super late model racing at the 5/8-mile track with the Southern Super Series. Friday, August 12 will see preliminary action, while Saturday, August 13 will have the main feature event.

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars tour will co-sanction the Pro Late Model portion of the revival with the CARS Pro Late Model Tour. The Pros will run preliminary action on Friday, August 19th with feature action on Saturday, August 20th.

Event promoter Barry Braun noted, “We’re excited to have CRA assist us with bringing racing back to North Wilkesboro Speedway. They are great leaders in our industry and really respect them working with other groups like the Southern Super Series and The CARS Pro Late Model Tour. I feel like with their help, we are just setting the table for even bigger things in 2023 and beyond!”

CRA owner Bob Sargent further commented, “We’ve seen all the exciting things Barry and his team have done for dirt racing, and we couldn’t be happier to have the chance to work with him on the pavement side. I’ve had some great discussions with Barry and we already have our eye on the legendary facility as part of the inaugural season of our National Super Late Model Tour next year. To get us started in 2022, he’s put together some great weekends and great purses, where teams can get two nights of racing with only one leg of travel.”

There will be a unique and exciting format unveiled with plans of practice, qualifying, and 10 lap heat races on Friday, August 12 and the main event scheduled for Saturday night, August 13. All the exciting racing is planned with other divisions in action both days.

“The CARS Tour is excited to partner with Barry Braun and his team on this event. We as a series have had success co-sanctioning with CRA and Southern Super Series in the past and we believe in the nature of working together to continue the growth of grassroots racing,” stated CARS Tour’s Jack McNelly.

With the ongoing tire shortages and high cost of racing, officials feel that all sanctioning bodies working together will be critical for the industry and look forward to everyone working together on this event and many more.

North Wilkesboro Speedway, which had been without racing for more than a decade, will have its Racetrack Revival which will feature nearly a month of grassroots racing on the pavement in August followed by dirt in October.

Specific North Wilkesboro Speedway “Racetrack Revival” details pertaining to CRA, including daily schedules and updated entry forms will be released in the coming weeks at www.cra-racing.com, www.southernsuperseries.com, and www.carstourracing.com.

CRA PR