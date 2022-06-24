International Motor Sports Association Announces Partnership with Minti Labs to Drive New Fan Engagement Opportunities through Its Digital Platform

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) has partnered with Minti Labs to launch IMSA Fastlane, a digital fan engagement platform. The platform is designed to connect fans with their favorite teams, race cars and drivers in an entirely new way. IMSA Fastlane will offer community members the opportunity to own digital assets, showcase collections, unlock VIP experiences, and engage in social events. It will also host the only officially licensed marketplace for members to collect and trade video NFT highlights™ from IMSA’s iconic history.

Hero cards, die-cast replicas and driver autographs have historically been considered high-value items treasured by race fans and memorabilia collectors. However, as everything in the world has evolved, so have collectibles. Digital assets such as NFTs have recently become popular, and incredibly valuable. The IMSA Fastlane Marketplace™ will allow users to buy, sell and trade the digital collectibles produced by Minti Labs. Leaderboards will track collector stats and rank collections based on points. Future plans also include digital games, challenges and community events.

“The popularity of motorsport has seen incredible growth over the last several years due, in part, to digital initiatives like eSports. We see collectables as another digital initiative that can be paired with real-world experiences and provide exciting opportunities for our fans,” commented John Doonan, President of IMSA. “Our partnership with Minti Labs also provides us with the technical foundation to deliver additional value and benefits to our OEMs and partners as well.”

“Motorsport has always been a showcase for cutting-edge technology. IMSA Fastlane takes the same approach and is applying it to the fan experience,” said Paul Dube, co-founder and CEO at Minti Labs. “Digital platforms are reshaping how we think about fan and consumer engagement. It presents a powerful shift whereby the fan has a seat at the table simply by leveraging the limitless meta-utility associated with digital collecting and gaming. By doing so, the fan and league experience evolves into a mutually benefiting and dynamic relationship."

Joining the IMSA Fastlane community is easy. First, sign up for the waitlist to reserve your place in line at www.imsafastlane.com . As we approach the launch date, waitlist subscribers will be invited to join the platform in the order they sign up. This means the sooner you apply to join, the sooner you can access the platform. The platform is expected to go live in the upcoming weeks. The first series of digital assets and experiences will be released midseason. Early community members will gain exclusive access, receive special promotions and qualify to win unique track-side experiences.