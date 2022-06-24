No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing's Sara Price discusses the upcoming Island X Prix double-header

Extreme E: The break since the opening event in NEOM will have ensured plenty of time for reflection. How did you feel the first round of the season went?



Sara Price, No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: "The first round of the season was a consistent way to start the campaign, both for myself and Kyle (LeDuc) and the entire team. We are definitely feeling like we are in a good position heading into the next event in Sardinia."



XE: We have had an extended gap since the opening round of the season. What have you been up to during the break?



SP: "I've definitely been focused and busy throughout the break. I've also stepped up my training programme to be as ready as possible for this next round. I'm really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel!



"I also went to the Amazon with Extreme E as part of a legacy programme visit. It was an incredible experience."



XE: What were your thoughts on the legacy programme in Brazil and actually visiting the Amazon?



SP: “The trip to the Amazon was a life-changing experience and I am not even sure whether that does it justice. To see what is happening in the rainforest and what we can do to change it, and the actions of the farmers that Extreme E supports to make a difference, was pretty incredible.



XE: What was your main takeaway from the trip to the Amazon?



SP: "When we visit Extreme E´s supported projects, we are taken out of the racing bubble and learning about things we probably never would have learned about before – and I love it! I enjoy learning about it and I take a lot from it.



"Even though the visit to the Amazon was only for a few days, it has given me memories that will last a lifetime. It is has been incredible to see different cultures and a different way of life, which I feel makes me a better person as a result."



XE: Let's return to the racing - you competed in Sardinia last year, but how will conditions differ this time around?



SP: "Although a different time of year, I'm assuming it will be very equivalent to last year condition-wise. The format and course will be new to us, but I loved Sardinia's terrain. It reminds me of home."



XE: And lastly, what's the overriding objective for the upcoming races in Sardinia?



SP: "Consistency most definitely will be key. We need to let our hard work show and do what we do and love!”



To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com