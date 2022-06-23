Eddie Tafoya Jr. Rolls Into Perris Auto Speedway Saturday

Fresh off his first-ever Woodland’s Auto Display Fast Time Award and a fifth-place finish in the USAC/CRA main event at the Ventura Raceway two weeks ago, Eddie Tafoya Jr. returns to action this Saturday night, June 25th, in the Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway. The race will be the 4th of the year for the Chino Hills, California resident at the track that is located closest to his home.

Tafoya enters Saturday’s race fourth in points with eight top 10 finishes in the first 11 USAC/CRA events in 2022. Among those top 10s are four top fives, but none of them have come at the track that is only 36 miles from his front door. His best two finishes on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval this year have been a pair of eighths. He recorded those on April 30th at the Sokola Shootout and the Salute To Indy on May 28th. He hopes to better those results on Saturday.

His other 2022 outing at The PAS came on March 26th when he violently flipped in turn one after being hit by another driver. Tafoya climbed out of his car uninjured but the #51T was destroyed.

Tafoya’s fifth place at Ventura came on a tough track that was one lane on the bottom in the main event. He was never far from the top four cars, but passing was at a premium. Most drivers who attempted to pass on the outside quickly found out that they needed to get back in line or risk losing positions. Aware of that, “Mr. Smooth” stayed close to the pole and earned that fifth-place finish.

The great news for Tafoya and racers around California is the fact that after being shut down for nearly a year, the Santa Maria Raceway is going to reopen on August 6th. The track, which opened in 1964, has been a regular stop for the USAC/CRA Series since its inception in 2004. Last year the series appeared there on July 3rd and Tafoya placed sixth in the main event.

For fans who would like to see Tafoya in person at Saturday’s Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing starting at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. Kids 6-12 are $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in The City of Perris (92571). Take the 215 Freeway, exit at the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/. The office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for making the 2022 season possible.

If you or your company would like to be a part of the Specialty Fastener team’s 2022 season effort, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s 2022 plans.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51. The same contact point can be used to purchase his great-looking shirts via mail.

Eddie Tafoya PR