FOX Sports, NASCAR Bring Back Emmy-Award-Winning Short Film Series ‘Beyond the Wheel’

Beginning Thursday on NASCAR Race Hub, FOX Sports and NASCAR Productions bring fans the latest edition of the three-time Sports Emmy-Award-winning short-form documentary series “Beyond the Wheel.”

The three-part short film series takes viewers inside the sport’s most compelling stories and pivotal moments through the eyes of influential NASCAR legends and characters – both past and present.

The first film, titled “Vintage to Vogue,” dives into the evolution of NASCAR fashion from mere appeal to an iconic statement. It premieres Thursday, June 23, during NASCAR Race Hub on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET.

The following documentaries comprise the sixth season of “Beyond the Wheel:”

Vintage to Vogue – Host Quincy takes viewers on a journey through NASCAR style, showing how NASCAR fashion has moved beyond mere appeal to become an iconic statement, from gearheads to fashionistas. The film illustrates how NASCAR touches all areas of the style industry from shoe customizations to branded apparel.

Evolution – Stock Car to Racecar – The film tells the 75-year history of NASCAR, told through the evolution of its most important asset. It highlights the numerous changes and groundbreaking advancements the NASCAR Cup Series vehicle has undergone over the last 75 years, shining the spotlight on all seven generations of the NASCAR racecar. The NASCAR racecars in the 1950s and 60s were truly stock cars. Evolution – Stock Car to Racecar journeys viewers through the years to show how the earliest forms of racecars evolved into the sophisticated, ultra-safe Next Gen car.

Beating the Odds – The Ernie Irvan Story - Ernie Irvan overcame adversity in his career to find success in NASCAR. From starting his career as a California outsider in a traditionally southern sport to almost losing his life in a crash at Michigan, Irvan’s perseverance is truly inspirational. Beating the Odds displays how a never-give-up attitude, and a naturally talented racecar driver can tackle all obstacles and win at the sport’s highest level.

“Evolution – Stock Car to Racecar” premieres Thursday, June 30, followed by “Beating the Odds – The Ernie Irvan Story” Thursday, July 7. Both will air at 6 p.m. ET on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub simultaneously live streaming on the FOX Sports App.

Emmy-nominated NASCAR Race Hub is averaging 131,000 viewers, up +32% over 2021 (99,000). It continues on FS1 through the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR season.

NASCAR/FOX PR