Daniel Dye - Elko Preview

Track: Elko Speedway

Size: 0.375-mile

Location: Elko New Market, Minnesota

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Race: 9:30 PM ET

Length: 250 Laps - 94 Miles

Coverage: MAVTV, FloRacing

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye returns to the Elko Speedway bullring for the Menards 250 on Saturday night under the lights.

- Dye's first start at Elko in 2021 was also his first career ARCA Menards Series start, where he finished seventh.

- DD currently sits third in ARCA Menards Series points, eleven behind the leader, after seven of twenty events.

- The 250-lap race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed through FloRacing at 9:30 PM ET.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

DD Quote:

"Elko was a different experience for me last year and I kind of felt like we were a little behind all day. Now that I've seen the place and had some laps, I'm sure we'll be able to get the car handling more how we need it for the race and will put ourselves in contention again."

