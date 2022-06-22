Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Returns to the Camping World SRX Series for 2022 Season

The Camping World SRX Series announced today the return of Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers for the 2022 season. With the brands return, Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers will partner with IndyCar Champion Tony Kannan. In addition to their sponsorship with Kannan, Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers will adorn the pace car and have placement on driver suits.



"Big Machine and Scott Borchetta! Who doesn't want to do a deal with that great brand and guy?” said Camping World SRX Series CEO Don Hawk. "It's a deal I wanted to get done. Big Machine Spiked Coolers is now back in the race with a car driven by Indy Car star Tony Kanaan. With the renewal of this deal, it guarantees the return of the Big Machine Spiked Coolers pace Car to SRX. See it live on Saturday nights on CBS."



For the fourth stop of the season, the Camping World SRX Series will return to Nashville Fairgrounds in the backyard of Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers. Fans attending the race weekend, can stop by the Big Machine tasting room in Nashville, Tennessee to taste the latest flavors of the Spiked Coolers. As distribution of the Spiked Coolers continues to grow, fans can visit SpikedCoolers.com to find locations of where to purchase the ever-growing popular Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers.



The 2022 Camping World SRX Series Season kicked off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

SRX PR