ARCA Menards Series Returns to Elko Speedway

Saturday’s race at the 3/8-mile paved oval is the eighth race of the ARCA Menards Series season and the eighth time the series has competed at Elko. Corey Heim scored his fourth of six ARCA Menards Series victories last year in the most recent series event at the track.
A new Elko winner is a guarantee Saturday night, as no previous winners at the track are among the expected entries this weekend.
An intense points battle lingers at the top of the ARCA Menards leaderboard. With two NASCAR Drive for Diversity products at the top in Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez. Both drivers will look to Elko as a proving ground and to inch their way up the Championship ladder and improve on their young careers.