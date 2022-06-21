ARCA Menards Series Returns to Elko Speedway

The short track summer for the ARCA Menards Series continues Saturday when the series heads to the backyard of title partner Menards. Minnesota’s Elko Speedway will host the Menards 250 this weekend Saturday, June 25th.

Saturday’s race at the 3/8-mile paved oval is the eighth race of the ARCA Menards Series season and the eighth time the series has competed at Elko. Corey Heim scored his fourth of six ARCA Menards Series victories last year in the most recent series event at the track. A new Elko winner is a guarantee Saturday night, as no previous winners at the track are among the expected entries this weekend.



An intense points battle lingers at the top of the ARCA Menards leaderboard. With two NASCAR Drive for Diversity products at the top in Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez. Both drivers will look to Elko as a proving ground and to inch their way up the Championship ladder and improve on their young careers.

A great day of racing is in store with 3 other divisions joining the ARCA Menards Series. The local Power Stocks, Thunder Cars, and Late Models will make their way to Elko to battle around the high banked oval. Grandstands open at 2pm, with qualifying at 4:30 and racing features start at 6:00pm.

Track Enterprises PR