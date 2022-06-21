DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Elko Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

Taylor Gray heads to Elko (Minn.) Speedway on Saturday for his fourth ARCA Menards Series race of the 2022 season, fresh off of a fourth-place at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway last weekend.

In 2021, the No. 17 qualified third and finished fifth in close quarters racing around the 3/8-mile short track.

The Menards 250 will be a part of the 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown mini-series. Through three races, Gray is fifth in the standings, 17 points behind leader Sammy Smith.

The 17-year-old's average finish in the ARCA Menards Series is 5.8 over the last three seasons with 18 top-fives and 23 top-10s to his credit.