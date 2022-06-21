Wednesday, Jun 22

DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Elko Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

  • Taylor Gray heads to Elko (Minn.) Speedway on Saturday for his fourth ARCA Menards Series race of the 2022 season, fresh off of a fourth-place at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway last weekend.
  • In 2021, the No. 17 qualified third and finished fifth in close quarters racing around the 3/8-mile short track.
  • The Menards 250 will be a part of the 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown mini-series. Through three races, Gray is fifth in the standings, 17 points behind leader Sammy Smith.
  • The 17-year-old's average finish in the ARCA Menards Series is 5.8 over the last three seasons with 18 top-fives and 23 top-10s to his credit.
