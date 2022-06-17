Dr Pepper & 23XI Racing’s SPEED Institute Announce 2022 Tuition Award Recipients

Dr Pepper and 23XI Racing today announced the 23 recipients of the 2022 SPEED Institute Tuition Program. The annual program is designed to provide tuition support and opportunities for students seeking to work in motorsports in a variety of fields, including marketing, communications, human resources, finance, engineering and trade disciplines.

The Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute tuition program was established in 2021. Since 2008, Dr Pepper has awarded more than $13 million in tuition to deserving students.

“Dr Pepper is thrilled to once again provide tuition support to students in partnership with 23XI Racing’s SPEED Institute,” said Derek Dabrowski, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Juices, Teas, Mixers Keurig Dr Pepper. “This continues a long-standing tradition of Dr Pepper supporting students’ educational goals and Dr Pepper is proud of this inspiring group.”

“When the SPEED Institute was created, the goal was to open doors and create opportunities for students to pursue a career in motorsports,” said 23XI Racing President, Steve Lauletta. “Thanks to the support from Dr Pepper, the 23XI SPEED Institute has been able to provide students over $200,000 in tuition support in just two short years. The program began last year with a well-deserving group of students, and we are excited to again partner with Dr Pepper to provide tuition support for students through the SPEED Institute and 23XI Racing. Congratulations to all the 23 tuition winners and we look forward to hosting two of these talented students for internships at 23XI.”

2022 Dr Pepper $5,000 Tuition Recipients Name School Major Nicolas Banda The University of Texas Corporate Communications Khristian Black High Point University Business Marketing John Bonney SUNY, University at Albany Business Administration; Finance & Business Analytics Noah Cornelius Appalachian State University Communication; Electronic Media/Broadcasting Jose Flores Universal Technical Institute Diesel Technology Angel Garcia University of Alabama Mechanical Engineering Jadyn Godsey Morgan State University Civil Engineering Kennedy Hutchins UNC Charlotte Mass Media Communications Aruoriwo Igbogidi Morgan State University Electrical & Computer Engineering Nicholas Kadela High Point University Sports Management Deyonna Lansden Middle Tennessee State University Sports Management & Journalism Cameryn Love North Carolina A&T State University Bioengineering Skye Mayo Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Aerospace Engineering Maxwell Neuwrith University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Communications & Environmental Studies Kareena Nicholson Morgan State University Business & Entrepreneurship Jocelyn Ramirez Loyola University of Chicago Entrepreneurship & Finance Ursula Rice University of Alabama Huntsville Mechanical Engineering Isaac Soria Cabrillo College Civil Engineering Chi Tran University of Rochester Business Marketing Paula Waldeck NASCAR Technical Institute Automotive Christian Walker UNC Charlotte Marketing Luke Welsh Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Computer Science Johann Wigginton Berea College Technology & Applied Design

The two recipients of the 23XI Racing internship will be announced on a later date.