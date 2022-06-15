Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Night at Grandview to Feature the Pa Speed Week 410 Sprints in the $10,000 to Win Hodnett Cup Plus 358 Modifieds, Tuesday Night, June 28

Always one of the biggest nights on the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series schedule is the return of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week show paying $10,000 to win the prestigious 35 Lap Hodnett Cup set for Tuesday night, June 28 at the Grandview Speedway. Also part of this special doubleheader is the NASCAR 358 Modifieds chasing $3,000 to win the 30 lap main event. This exciting night of racing is brought to you by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in nearby Fleetwood, PA. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

This event always brings out the best and some of the sprint car pre-entries include Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, red hot Anthony Macri, Kyle Moody, Lucas Wolfe and TJ Stutts just to name a few.

The Hodnett Cup is dedicated to Greg Hodnett, a feature winner, multiple champion and star of the PA Posse who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is an actual trophy that belonged to Greg and each year, the event winners name is added to the cup. Previous winners of the Hodnett Cup at Grandview include Danny Dietrich (2019) , Aaron Reutzel (2020) and Kyle Larson (2021).

The 358 NASCAR Modifieds, the weekly division at the Grandview Speedway will also be part of this event, bringing two premier divisions to this venue on the same night, a spectacular Double-header. Modified qualifying events will lead up to the $3,000 to win 30 lap feature. Likely entries include Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer, Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Rick Laubach and Doug Manmiller. Pioneer Pole Building has posted and additional $2,000 for any first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner, making the victory worth $5,000.

All competitors are reminder to bring their own race tires and fuel as the track will not have any on site. Transponders are required for the modifieds since we will be doing timed warm-ups.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

We ask that you bring exact change when purchasing your advance tickets, general admission tickets and Pit Passes. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators and Clever Girl Winery. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

