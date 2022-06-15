Atlas Roofing to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series' Annual Visit to Springfield

Atlas Roofing Corporation has signed on as the title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series race on the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Atlas 100 is set for 2 pm ET/1 pm CT on Sunday, August 21 and will be televised live on MAVTV.



It marks the first involvement for Atlas with the series. Based in Atlanta, Atlas Roofing Corporation manufactures roof shingles, polyiso insulation, molded polystyrene, and paper and coated facers for new construction, remodels, and renovations.



“We always look forward to the summer months because that’s prime roofing season,” said Stanley Bastek, sales and marketing vice president for the Shingles and Underlayments division at Atlas. “It’s exciting for all of us to see the Atlas name as the entitlement sponsor for an ARCA Menards Series race, and even better for us to be associated with one of the most unique and traditional races on the schedule.”



The final weekend of the Illinois State Fair has featured two days of motorsports on the one-mile dirt oval since the 1960s, with the open wheel cars on Saturday and stock cars on Sunday. ARCA has sanctioned the stock car portion of the weekend since 1983, the first two of which were co-sanctioned with USAC. As it has since the 1950s, the USAC Silver Crown Series will once again be a part of the weekend with a 100-mile race on Saturday, August 20.



“The race at Springfield is one of our cornerstone events, stretching back to 1983,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “It’s one of the races that we can directly tie back to the formative days of the sport when stock car races were held on dirt fairgrounds tracks all across the country. We’re proud to carry on this tradition, and we’re pleased to partner with Atlas for what promises to be a memorable day of racing.”



“We are thrilled to have Atlas on board for the ARCA Menards Series race at Springfield,” said Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, promoter of the weekend’s racing events at the Illinois State Fair. “We have a long-standing relationship with ARCA and with the fair, and it’s always great to bring new partners into the sport.”