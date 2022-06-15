Schrader Piloting 12th SRX Machine at Pevely

The newly formed Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) is in its second year and that means new tracks have been added to the prestigious schedule and with that new drivers for those tracks. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is one of those tracks and local Missouri native and NASCAR legend Ken Schrader is one of those drivers.

Schrader will be taking the wheel of an SRX machine for the first time since he was one of the first to test the car early last year. Schrader competed in 763 NASCAR Cup Series events from 1984 through the 2013 season, getting four wins and 64 top five finishes, with a best finish in points of fourth in 1994. Schrader also competed in 116 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and 105 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events, getting two Xfinity Series wins and one Truck Series win.

Schrader is one of the most prolific and accomplished drivers on both dirt and asphalt and all of his achievements speak for themselves. He will test his skill against some of the other greats like Waltrip, Stewart, Elliot, and Andretti as they all try to tame the high banked 1/3rd mile.

During SRX’s first season in 2021, former NASCAR champion, Tony Stewart, took the championship over road racing hotshoe Ernie Francis, Jr. Bobby Labonte, Marco Andretti, and Helio Castroneves completed the top five in season standings. Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Michael Waltrip, Bill Elliott, Willy T. Ribbs, and Hailie Deegan were others that competed on a regular basis last season.

While more names are yet to be announced, former NASCAR stars Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, and Michael Waltrip’s names have been released. In addition, the IndyCar family of drivers likely to compete during the 2022 season are Helio Castroneves, Paul Tracy, Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Josef Newgarden, and Ryan-Hunter Reay. The full driver lineup and a more specific roster for each race should be available soon.

The DIRTcar Modified class will also be racing at the July 16th event. Projected times have DIRTcar Modified practice and qualifying taking place at 5:00 PM, SRX racing from 7:00-9:00 PM, and Modified racing at 9:00 PM, all times Central. More detailed info on raceday times will be coming soon.

Reserved and general admission tickets are on sale now. They are available online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com and www.trackenterprises.com. For more information on the Superstar Racing Experience, visit www.srxracing.com.

Track Enterprises PR