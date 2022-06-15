ARCA Series Advance: Berlin Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Taylor Gray enters the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin (Mich.) Speedway for his third ARCA Menards Series start this season and 26th ARCA National start of his career.

Gray and the No. 17 team qualified and finished fourth in his lone appearance at the short track. The Artesia, New Mexico native is off to a strong start this season, having collected a thrilling victory at Phoenix Raceway — his first career ARCA Menards Series win.

The 17-year-old is currently the points leader for the Sioux Chief Showdown, leading Daniel Dye by one point with six races left on the Showdown schedule.

Veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston guided Gray to his fourth-place finish as the pair made their debut at Berlin in 2021.

Cl ick here for G ray's career statistics. DGR PR