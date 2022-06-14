Bridget’s Patience Pays Off at Sonoma ARCA West

The BMI Racing team spent the earlier part of the week utilizing one of the garages at Sonoma Raceway to service and set up the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS. The General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway would be the second of three road course races this year for the ARCA Menards West Series.



The two-day event for the series kicked off Friday, with practice/qualifying late in the afternoon. Typically, the hour-long session would be more than enough time to ensure the car is set up correct for the race. During the session, four other teams had engine damage causing multiple red flags and shortening the opportunity for track time. Bridget ultimately qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 18th from a field of 24 cars.



The call was given for “Drivers to start their engines,” and the field roared to life. The plan for Bridget was to be patient and take care of her tires. The green flag dropped, and Bridget gained five positions within the first few laps. As the race continued, Bridget experienced some issues with the braking system, not allowing her to charge the corner as she would normally. Bridget finished the race in 10th position, her comments on her performance, “It’s been a tough weekend, we struggled in practice/qualifying, but the team and I had a plan to get through the race and I’m happy that we were able to achieve a top ten finish.”



A replay of the General Tire 200 at Sonoma will be shown on USA Network on Thursday, June 16, starting at 3 p.m. ET.



NASCAR’s ARCA Menards West Series will return to action Saturday, July 2, with the running to California’s Irwindale Speedway for the NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame. The event will be streamed live by FloRacing.



Bridget Bugress PR