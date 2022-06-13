Texarkana 67 and Boothill Speedway Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Returning to a pair of Mid-South ovals this weekend, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network heads to Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, Ark. on Friday, June 17, and Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La. on Saturday, June 18.

Going into the weekend double, Wayne Johnson leads the standings by 31 points. A banner weekend in the tour's last outing that included his first win of the season with the National Tour at Lake Ozark Speedway, Dylan Westbrook moved the second with Blake Hahn falling to third after suffering a failed rear-end at Thunderbird Speedway. Fourth is currently held by Jason Martin, with Garet Williamson fifth, only 78 points out of the lead.

Matt Covington, who suffered a massive crash at Thunderbird, holds sixth, followed by Brandon Anderson in seventh. Tim Crawley, eighth, is trailed by Ryan Timms and Landon Britt to complete the top ten.

Returning for the first in 13 years, Texarkana 67 Speedway hosted the National Tour on ten occasions between 1998 and 2009. During that time, six drivers went to Victory Lane. Incidentally, this Friday's return is 24-years exactly since the tour first visited the Arkansas quarter-mile.

Texarkana 67 Speedway: Lucas Oil ASCS Winners

6/17/98—Tim Crawley (Speedweek) 7/22/00—Gary Wright (Speedweek) 5/19/01—Gary Wright 4/12/02—Gary Wright 5/2/03—Shane Stewart 4/30/04—Travis Rilat 6/10/05—Tim Crawley (Speedweek) 4/27/07—Jason Johnson 7/11/08—Gary Taylor (Speedweek) 6/5/09 - Tim Crawley (Speedweek)

Friday, June 17, opens at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. Events at Texarkana 67 Speedway are co-sanctioned with the ASCS Lone Star Region. The track is located at 16041 US-67 in Texarkana, Ark. For more information, log onto https://www. 67speedwayoftexarkana.com or call (903) 417-4477.

Three times at Boothill Speedway between 1995 and 2001, each night saw a different winner.

Boothill Speedway: Lucas Oil ASCS Winners:

8/26/95—Mike Ward 7/17/97—Tim Crawley 6/2/01—Gary Wright

Boothill Speedway is located at 39 Daytona Dr. in Greenwood, La. (roughly 18 miles from Shreveport). Saturday, June 18, opens at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 7:70 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth (6-11), and free for kids five and under. Information on Boothill Speedway is online at https://www.boothilldirt. com or call (318) 583-2040. The event will be paired with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Texarkana 67 Speedway and Boothill Speedway

When: Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18

Times and Other Info: Texarkana 67 Speedway (June 17)

Pits: 5:00 P.M.

Gates: 6:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver's Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $40 | Youth: $15

Grandstand Admission: $25

Youth (6-12): $10

Contact Info:

Address: 16041 US-67, Texarkana, AR 71854

Phone: (903) 417-4477

Times and Other Info: Boothill Speedway (June 18)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Gates: 6:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver's Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $40

Grandstand Admission: $25

Youth (6-11): $10

Kids 5 and under: Free

Contact Info:

Address: 39 Daytona Dr, Greenwood, LA 71033

Phone: (318) 588-8816

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 1 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Derek Hagar – 1 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 1 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Wayne Johnson 762; 2. Dylan Westbrook 729; 3. Blake Hahn 719; 4. Jason Martin 703; 5. Garet Williamson 682; 6. Matt Covington 615; 7. Brandon Anderson 615; 8. Tim Crawley 603; 9. Ryan Timms 566; 10. Landon Britt 546; 11. Landon Crawley 539; 12. Kyler Johnson 524; 13. Sam Hafertepe, Jr, 516; 14. Ryan Bickett 503; 15. Seth Bergman 478;