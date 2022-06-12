Newgarden Wins $1 Million for Charity, Team with Road America Victory

Two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden claimed $1 million for charity and his team Sunday by winning the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR.

The $1 million will be split between Newgarden and Team Penske, and the two charities of Newgarden’s choice – Wags and Walks of Nashville and SeriousFun Children’s Network.

Newgarden became the first overall winner of the Challenge with his Road America victory by having a win on a road course, oval (Texas Motor Speedway) and street course (Streets of Long Beach).

The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge is part of a new partnership between industrial staffing giant PeopleReady and INDYCAR. It will continue to award a $10,000 donation to every race winner for the remainder of the season – split between the driver, their team, and their charity of choice.

IndyCar PR