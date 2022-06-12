Daniel Dye - Iowa Recap

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye returned to the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Saturday for the Calypso Lemonade 150.

- Rain delayed the event's start by two hours, to 11:00 p.m. ET.

- Dye finished second in General Tire Pole Qualifying, matching his 2021 result.

- DD battled within the top-three primarily all night with a fast GMS Racing Chevy.

- On lap-88, while running third, the engine expired, forcing the No. 43 to the garage and a 17th place finish.

DD Quote:

"Unfortunately, our streak of bad luck continues with the engine issue tonight. I feel like we had a car good enough to compete for the win again. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back to Berlin next week."

Next:

ARCA Menards Series

Berlin Raceway (Marne, Michigan)

Saturday, June 18, 2022

MAVTV / FloRacing

GMS PR