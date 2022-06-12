Pole Position and 4TH Place Finish for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin at Chaudiere

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team came to Autodrome Chaudiere with the firm intention of finishing at the front of the pack. On the grid from the pole position, the three-time series champion led the event for several laps and stayed out of the numerous caution and red flags to fight among the leaders. Hovering between first and second place for most of the event, the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team had a car prepared to finish on the podium.

“We were fast on the track, however when the sun went down, the car started to understeer and be more difficult to drive on the long runs. We fought for the podium throughout the race. On a restart at the end, we should have started 3rd instead of 4th, which would have allowed us to start on the inside row. We will meet with the officials about this issue. In the meantime, we will take the points for 4th place and the WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team will now focus on the next event,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Practice and Qualifying

After two years away from Autodrome Chaudiere, the one-hour practice session was essential to develop different scenarios for the race. “We worked on set-up and tires in a series of short runs to establish how the WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car would perform, especially during long stints at the beginning and end of the race. In addition, we practiced with hybrid settings that should position us well for the final laps of the race,” explained the three-time series champion.

Pole position for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin: “The work we did to get to a hybrid suspension was effective. I was able to get the tire pressure and temperature up just enough to achieve maximum grip for the first timed lap.”

Next event: Eastbound International Speedway (Avondale, Newfoundland)

The #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team will head to Eastern Canada. The fourth race of the season will be held at the Eastbound International Speedway oval in Newfoundland. The PRO-LINE 225 event will be run on Saturday, June 25th as part of the Come Home 2022 celebration and will mark the first NASCAR Pinty's Series race in that province.

