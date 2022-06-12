DGR ARCA East Race Recap - Iowa Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Start: 4th Finish: 18th Taylor Gray qualified fourth for Saturday night's Calypso 150 at Iowa Speedway. Following a lengthy weather delay, the 17-year-old would quickly take his Ford Mustang to the front, jumping as high as second place early in the race's opening stage. Following a restart on lap 15, the Ford Performance driver noted he was low on power and began to slip down the running order. Hoping to diagnose the issue during the first stage break, the team could not resolve the power shortage — electing to take it to the garage. Despite their best efforts, the No. 17 team could not fix its engine woes. With the night ended early, Taylor Gray was scored with an 18th place finish.