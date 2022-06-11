Colby Thornhill Tops ASCS Frontier At Gallatin Speedway

Getting the lead on Lap 18 and pulling away, Washington’s Colby Thornhill captured Friday night’s Brodix ASCS Frontier Region cash at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont.

The second time the No. 19 has rolled into Victory Lane with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, the opening 17 rotations were spent chasing James Setter.

Closing down quickly on the No. 2j as the leader completed Lap 16, Thornhill made the advance and kept pace by 0.882-seconds at the finish. James Setters held on for second, with Canada’s Kelly Miller moving from seventh to third. Trever Kirkland from 14th was fourth, followed by Joe Perry to make the top five.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back in action at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday, June 11. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MDT). Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for Senior and Military. Kids under 60-inches tall are admitted free into the grandstands. Big Sky Speedway is located at 11298 Roundup Rd. in Shepherd, Mont. Information on the track can be found on the track’s Facebook page, online at https://www.bigskyspeedway. com , or by calling (406) 998-9336.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, Mont.)

Friday, June 10, 2022

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Jordan Milne[1]; 2. 2J-James Setters[3]; 3. 72-Phil Dietz[4]; 4. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]; 5. 9K-Kory Wermling[7]; 6. 56-Ross Mathewson[2]; 7. (DNF) 37-Trever Kirkland[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]; 2. 28-Joe Perry[1]; 3. 33T-Tyler Driever[6]; 4. 31-Shane Moore[2]; 5. 38B-Bryan Brown[4]; 6. 7F-Decklyn Fleming[7]; 7. 24M-Ian Myers[5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]; 2. 2J-James Setters[2]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller[7]; 4. 37-Trever Kirkland[14]; 5. 28-Joe Perry[6]; 6. 72-Phil Dietz[8]; 7. 56-Ross Mathewson[12]; 8. 3-Jordan Milne[1]; 9. 31-Shane Moore[9]; 10. 24M-Ian Myers[13]; 11. 33T-Tyler Driever[4]; 12. 38B-Bryan Brown[10]; 13. 7F-Decklyn Fleming[11]; 14. 9K-Kory Wermling[5]