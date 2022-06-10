Eddie Tafoya Tackles Ventura Raceway for First Time in Three Years

For the first time in three years and only the second time in his young career, 2019 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series “Rookie of The Year,” Eddie Tafoya Jr., will be plying his talents at the Ventura Raceway this Saturday night, June 11th. It will be the only time to see him on the famous track that is adjacent to the beach in 2022.

Tafoya, a second-generation sprint car driver who lives in Chino Hills, California, goes into Saturday’s race ranked fourth in the series championship standings. He moved into that spot two weeks ago when he finished eighth in the extremely competitive 71st running of the Salute To Indy at Perris Auto Speedway.

The last time Tafoya raced at Ventura, he was coming off his 2018 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Sprint Car Series championship and he was only a couple of months into his rookie year in USAC/CRA. He was just learning the ropes running with the big boys. The “Newby” qualified 14th fastest on his first night at the track. He came home sixth in his heat race and 20th in the main.

This Saturday when fans observe Tafoya for only his second time on the longtime track, they are going to see a completely different driver. He now has 2 ½ seasons of experience racing 410s and he is brimming with confidence. Last season, he started the main event 11 times in USAC/CRA only shows. He had one top-three finish, placed eighth in points, and had a finishing average of 9.9 in those races. This season, he has competed in all 10 USAC/CRA events and has two top-three finishes including a career-best second-place at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway on January 29th. He is fourth in points and his average finish is 8.8.

After Saturday’s trek to “The Commotion By The Ocean,” Tafoya will get one weekend off before returning to action in the first Bubby Jones/Ray Sheetz Memorial at Perris on June 25th.

For fans attending Saturday's race and who would like to pick up one of Tafoya's great-looking shirts, see him in the pits after the final event.

For fans of “Mr. Smooth” who would like to see him in person at Ventura, the track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE. Spectator gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and racing will begin at 5:30. Adult tickets are $25.00. Seniors 60 and over, and military with id get in for $22.00. Students with id get in for $18.00. Children five and under are free.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for making the 2022 season possible.

If you or your company would like to be a part of the Specialty Fastener team's 2022 season effort, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999. He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team's 2022 plans.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. 2022 Race Results

1-27 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 7th A Main

1-28 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 9th A Main

1-29 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

3-26 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 18th A Main

4-1 Keller Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

4-2 Thunderbowl Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

4-23 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

4-30 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

5-14 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 5th A Main

5-28 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

