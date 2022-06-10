Podium goal for Jean-Philippe "Bergy" Bergeron at Autodrome Chaudière

The NASCAR Pinty's Series will move to Autodrome Chaudière this Saturday for its first race on Quebec soil this year. Driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron, who started his stock car career a few years ago in the LMS series at this same track, will be there for the first time in his #1 NASCAR car. “I know it’s going to be tough with 23 cars and a lot of big guys on the track. It’s a track I like and know well. The drivers who have already competed at Chaudière know that anything can happen on this quarter-mile track, especially with 23 cars on the track,” said the young driver from Saint-Donat who came close to winning twice on this track.



Mario Gosselin on Site



Mario Gosselin (owner of the NASCAR Xfinity team in which Alex Labbé competes in the United States) has been helping Dave Jacombs (Jacombs Racing) prepare Jean-Philippe’s cars since the beginning of the season. Gosselin will be taking a break from NASCAR Xfinity this weekend to join the team at Autodrome Chaudière. Stock car fans will certainly be happy to see the native Beauceron back on Quebec soil, who helped Alex Labbé win the NASCAR Pinty’s Series Championship in 2018 with the same team.



Successful Testing at Flamboro Speedway



On Tuesday, the entire Jacombs Racing team was at Flamboro Speedway in Ontario to make final adjustments to the #1 car of “Bergy” Bergeron in preparation for this weekend’s race. Dave Jacombs was pleased with the car’s handling and results throughout the day. “We are ready and willing to take Jean-Philippe to the podium at Vallée-Jonction. Currently Jean-Philippe Bergeron is 2nd in the rookie standing behind the number 9, Brandon Watson from Ontario.



Saturday June 11 - Race day schedule

10:00 am: Stands Opening

11:20 am: Practices

4:00 pm: Qualifications (time trials)

4:30 pm: Autograph session

5:05 pm: Driver introductions

5:30 pm: NASCAR Pinty's 250 laps race



Television and Webcast

The QwickWick 250 presented by St-Hubert will kick off on Saturday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. Fans can watch the race live on TSN.ca, the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast on TSN on June 18 at 3 p.m (ET). The date and time of the broadcast on the French-language network RDS is still to be determined.



Fans can follow JP "Bergy" Bergeron on Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag, on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. You can also follow JP and the Prolon Racing team on Facebook www.facebook.com/JPBRacing18, on Instagram @JPBergeronRacing and on the website www.prolonracing.com.



JP Bergeron PR