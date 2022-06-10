Young’s Motorsports ARCA East Calypso Lemonade 150 Iowa Team Preview

Fitting In: Teenager Late Model sensation Leland Honeyman Jr. is getting settled in during his freshman year at Young’s Motorsports for the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East season. Honeyman will run the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet for the entire seven-race series continuing with Saturday night’s Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway. In addition to ARCA, Honeyman is slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this fall for the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team. Make It A Combo: The fifth ARCA Menards Series East race of the season will be combined with the sixth premier ARCA Menards Series race of the season with the combination of the two series expected to produce one of the most competitive races of the 2022 season. In addition to Iowa, the ARCA Menards Series East will also link back up with the premier ARCA Menards Series for the final East race of the 2022 season at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 15, 2022. Last Time Out: In his fourth ARCA Menards Series start at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, Honeyman continued to showcase his impressive rookie skills. After qualifying his No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet third, Honeyman continued an impressive presence inside the top-five and delivered his third top-five finish of 2022 with a fifth-place effort in the Music City 200. Super Season: In his four ARCA Menards Series East starts this season, Honeyman has earned three top-five and four top-10 finishes, including a pole at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and a career-best second in the same event. He has controlled the field for 27 laps thus far in 2022. Overall, he holds an average start of 2.8 and an average finish of 4.8 entering Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series combination race between the premier ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East. Just The Facts: Honeyman, 17, aligns with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after a successful 2021 season competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, where he earned championship-runner up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl. The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then subsequently collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts. After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and two years later was crowned a Bandolero National Champion. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021. To The Point(s): Entering Iowa, Honeyman Jr. sits third in the championship standings. 25 points separate him from first in the championship standings currently held by Sammy Smith with three races remaining this season. Just 16 points separate Honeyman Jr. from second in the championship standings occupied by Taylor Gray. Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team also secures third in the ARCA Menards Series East owner standings. Thankful For You: LH Waterfront Construction will serve as the primary marketing of Honeyman’s No. 02 Chevrolet for his rookie campaign in the ARCA Menards Series East. Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level. Calling The Shots: Guiding Honeyman as crew chief of the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott. Abbott returns to the Young’s Motorsports team after serving as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing. With 186 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Abbott has five top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish most recently at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with John Hunter Nemechek in September 2021. Iowa Speedway will officially mark Abbott’s fifth career race under the ARCA banner. Young’s Motorsports ARCA Program: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports will begin its second season of ARCA competition in 2022. Last year, the organization expanded its platform to include the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. Throughout the premier ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East seasons, Young’s Motorsports participated in 15 races overall with a best finish of second at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. after earning the General Tire pole award. Honeyman also delivered the team a top-five effort in the 2022 ARCA East season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February 2022. The team also earned a top-10 in their ARCA East debut at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with driver Connor Mosack in 2021. In all, Young’s Motorsports has delivered one pole, three top-five, five top-10s, eight top-15s and 14 top-20 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).