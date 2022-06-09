Title Contender Kevin Lacroix Seeking a Win at Chaudière!

The NASCAR Pinty's Series is headed to La Belle Province for the first event on Quebec soil this weekend. Autodrome Chaudière will host the QwickWick 250 presented by St-Hubert, a 250-lap event.

Kevin Lacroix will be looking to repeat his win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park earlier in May and increase his points gap in the drivers' championship.

It is a track that suits Lacroix's driving style. Nicknamed the 'Little Bristol,' the Vallée-Jonction oval is known for its steep incline, making for exciting battles between drivers who can be two cars wide in the 0.25 mile (0.4 kilometres) bowl.

The driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | ESR Performance Wheels | La Boulonnerie car finished 2nd in 2019, the last event at the track. It's been two years since the NASCAR Pinty's last raced at the Beauce track due to pandemic restrictions.

"I'm looking forward to being back in Québec," said Kevin Lacroix. "It's an extra motivation to race in front of the fans gathered in Vallée-Jonction because they are always very enthusiastic about our series.

"I hope to be able to give them a good show and especially to offer my team and sponsors a second victory this season. I'm confident because it's an oval I know well and one I can tame."

The green flag will be given at 5:30 p.m., and a five-minute break will take place on lap 125 to give crew members a chance to adjust the cars. The event can be viewed live on FlorRacing, TSN.ca or the TSN app.

Kevin Lacroix PR