Brandon Jones / No. 81 Menards/Morton Salt Toyota Camry Preview - Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway

No. 81 Menards/Morton Salt Toyota Camry News and Notes:

JONES AT IOWA: Brandon Jones will make his 20 th career start at Iowa Speedway this weekend. He has raced at the track 19 times across four series and earned his first career ARCA Menards Series East win in 2014. He has led 47 laps, finished in the top-5 five times, and in the top-10 eight times.

Brandon Jones will make his 20 career start at Iowa Speedway this weekend. He has raced at the track 19 times across four series and earned his first career ARCA Menards Series East win in 2014. He has led 47 laps, finished in the top-5 five times, and in the top-10 eight times. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 81 Menards Toyota Camry will carry the Morton Salt logo on the hood this weekend at Iowa. For more information visit: https://www.mortonsalt.com/.

The No. 81 Menards Toyota Camry will carry the Morton Salt logo on the hood this weekend at Iowa. For more information visit: https://www.mortonsalt.com/. MENARDS GUESTS AT IOWA: Menards and Brandon Jones Racing will host 30 guests this weekend from Morton Salt & Eco Water Systems.

Menards and Brandon Jones Racing will host 30 guests this weekend from Morton Salt & Eco Water Systems. PORTLAND XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones started 22nd in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway. The No. 19 worked his way into the top-10 over the first two stages. A wild final stage found Jones collected in an incident and forced him to pit road for an unscheduled pit stop for repairs and new Goodyear tires. Jones and the No. 19 team did not give up and they were able to grab several spots in the closing laps to finish 11th.

Jones started 22nd in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway. The No. 19 worked his way into the top-10 over the first two stages. A wild final stage found Jones collected in an incident and forced him to pit road for an unscheduled pit stop for repairs and new Goodyear tires. Jones and the No. 19 team did not give up and they were able to grab several spots in the closing laps to finish 11th. ARCA MENARDS SERIES IN 2022: Jones won his first ARCA Menards Series start of the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway after starting on the pole.

Jones won his first ARCA Menards Series start of the year at Charlotte Motor Speedway after starting on the pole. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram: Brandonjames

RACE INFO: The AMS race at Iowa Speedway will be on Saturday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST. The race will be broadcasted on MAVTV Motorsports Network, Flo Racing, and ARCARacing.com.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones:

“It may be an off weekend for the Xfinity Series, but we are fortunate enough to keep the race season in full throttle and head out west to run in the ARCA Menards Series at Iowa Speedway. I always enjoy coming back to this series because it helped pave the way in my NASCAR career. I am looking forward to heading back to where I made my first Xfinity debut, received my first K&N win, and a track that has been one of my favorites since the beginning. Iowa Speedway has a lot of characteristics of both mile-and-a-half and short tracks. The groove will move around which is always a thrill for the fans and the drivers throughout the race. Menards has been a great and supportive sponsor for us, and I am excited to have them and Morton Salt on the Camry this weekend. We will give it all we have and leave everything out on the table to get them a victory Saturday night.”

JGR PR