Tuesday, Jun 07

ARCA East Series Advance: Iowa Speedway

Racing News
Tuesday, Jun 07 13
ARCA East Series Advance: Iowa Speedway
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

  • Taylor Gray will enter the Calypso 150 at Iowa Speedway for the fifth race of the ARCA Menards Series East season.
  • Gray and the No. 17 team have enjoyed a successful 2022 ARCA East campaign scoring one victory, four top-fives and four top-10s. The 17-year-old currently sits second in the championship standings, trailing Sammy Smith by nine points with three races remaining on the schedule. 
  • Gray has two career appearances at Iowa Speedway, netting a top-five in both with a best finish of third in 2021.
  • Veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston guided Gray to a podium finish in his lone appearance atop the box at Iowa Speedway.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

DGR PR

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Advance Discount Tickets for ARCA Menards Series Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin Raceway Available at West Michigan-area Menards Stores
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.