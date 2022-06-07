ARCA East Series Advance: Iowa Speedway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang
- Taylor Gray will enter the Calypso 150 at Iowa Speedway for the fifth race of the ARCA Menards Series East season.
- Gray and the No. 17 team have enjoyed a successful 2022 ARCA East campaign scoring one victory, four top-fives and four top-10s. The 17-year-old currently sits second in the championship standings, trailing Sammy Smith by nine points with three races remaining on the schedule.
- Gray has two career appearances at Iowa Speedway, netting a top-five in both with a best finish of third in 2021.
- Veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston guided Gray to a podium finish in his lone appearance atop the box at Iowa Speedway.
- Click here for Gray's career statistics.
DGR PR