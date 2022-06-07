ARCA East Series Advance: Iowa Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Taylor Gray will enter the Calypso 150 at Iowa Speedway for the fifth race of the ARCA Menards Series East season.

Gray and the No. 17 team have enjoyed a successful 2022 ARCA East campaign scoring one victory, four top-fives and four top-10s. The 17-year-old currently sits second in the championship standings, trailing Sammy Smith by nine points with three races remaining on the schedule.

Gray has two career appearances at Iowa Speedway, netting a top-five in both with a best finish of third in 2021.

Veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston guided Gray to a podium finish in his lone appearance atop the box at Iowa Speedway.

Click here for Gray's career statistics. DGR PR