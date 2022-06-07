Advance Discount Tickets for ARCA Menards Series Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin Raceway Available at West Michigan-area Menards Stores

The nationally-touring ARCA Menards Series returns to the legendary Berlin Raceway on June 18 for the Zinsser SmartCoat 200, and fans interested in attending can purchase advance discount tickets at several Grand Rapids and western Michigan-area Menards stores.

Advance discount tickets for the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 are just $20, a savings of $10 from the raceday price. Tickets will be available at the customer service desk in participating Menards stores in Comstock Park, Big Rapids, Holland, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, South Haven, Wyoming, Battle Creek, and Three Rivers.

The ARCA Menards Series has a long history at Berlin, dating back to 1958 when Les Snow picked up the victory. The series was a regular visitor to Berlin through the late 1950s and into the 1960s and 1970s before taking a 13-year hiatus between 1973 and 1986. After another 13-year break, the series returned in 1999 and has been a regular part of the schedule since.

Other winners at the track, located at the Berlin Fairgrounds in Marne, just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, include Nelson Stacy, Bob James, Don White, Harold Smith, 79-time series winner Iggy Katona, Andy Hampton, Ramo Stott, hometown hero Bob Senneker, 1989 series champion Bob Keselowski, 10-time series champion Frank Kimmel, three-time series champion Tim Steele, multiple-time track champion Fred Campbell, Joey Miller, Brian Keselowski, former Formula 1 star Scott Speed, 2009 series champion Justin Lofton, Joey Coulter, Matt Merrell, NASCAR Cup Series stars Chris Buescher and Erik Jones, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner and 2015 ARCA champion Grant Enfinger, Dalton Sargeant, Joe Graf, Jr., and 2021 winner Daniel Dye.

Dye dominated the 2021 running of the Zinsser SmartCoat 200, leading 198 of the race’s 200 laps after starting from the General Tire Pole. He held off eventual series champion Ty Gibbs to score his first career series victory. Dye will return to Berlin Raceway to defend his win driving the No. 43 SolarFit Chevrolet for GMS Racing.