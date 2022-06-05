Brody Roa Takes Third in Salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway

After taking a few weeks off to do family things with his wife and young daughter, veteran driver Brody Roa returned to the cockpit of his famous #91R sprint car and finished third in the 71st running of the “Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway. It was his first race since finishing sixth in the USAC/CRA Series at Perris at the end of April.

Roa, 31, of Garden Grove, California, came into the celebrated race as the defending champion. He immediately served notice that he meant business with the third-fastest qualifying time of the night at 16.447. He followed that up with a convincing win in the third 10-lap heat race.

Defense of his title saw Roa start on the outside of the 2nd row in the 30-lapper. From the drop of the green flag, he was in the fight up front in what turned out to be one of the most crowd-pleasing events in the track’s 26-year history.

Roa only slipped out of the top five one time in the race. That occurred when a car in front of him parked in turn four. “The Pride of Garden Grove” had to slow up to avoid contact and went from third back to sixth, but he quickly found his way back into the top five. By lap 22, he was up to third and he stayed there for the duration. That was his best finish in five starts with USAC/CRA this year.

“We were just a little off tonight,” Roa told the fans after the race. “Cody (winner Cody Williams), after that last yellow, he was gone. Good job by R.J. (second-place finisher R.J. Johnson). It was a good race. I feel like I was just kind of sitting there hanging out watching it. Glad to run third. We will take it and learn from it. We just guessed wrong tonight.”

Even though Roa has only contested five of the first 10 USAC/CRA races this year, he is 14th in the championship standings and has recorded a third, a fourth, a fifth, and two sixth-place finishes in his five starts.

Due to fuel costs and rising prices, the #91R team will not be headed for Huset’s Speedway for the USAC National Series race in early July. However, Roa is still open if any team is looking for a driver. If interested, please contact him by phone or the email information within this release.

BRP PR