Wayne Johnson Puts The Broom To The Mickey Walker Classic

Putting the sweep on the second annual Mickey Walker Classic, Oklahoma City’s Wayne Johnson battled to Saturday’s $2,222 top prize with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Leading start to finish Friday night, it was a different story Saturday as Matt Covington took off with the race lead to start the 27-lap feature event. Chasing the No. 95 into traffic as the race rolled into the eighth revolution, Covington tried the bottom to clear a pair of slower cars on Lap 9, only to have Wayne Johnson hustle the cushion to the lead on Lap 10.

Threading the two slower cars immediately through the third and fourth turns, Johnson put distance on the field as Covington struggled to clear the slower cars. Working through several cautions, the later restarts saw Covington try to retake the lead, with each one thwarted. Challenged at the same time by Rees Moran for second, the No. 22m would hook Covington’s left rear on Lap 25 causing him to spin.

Giving Covington one final shot at the No. 2c, there was no stopping Johnson who pulled away by 1.318-seconds. Racing out of the B-Feature, Brandon Anderson was the night’s hard charger with a run to third. Sean McClelland rolled ninth to fourth with Bradley Fezard in fifth.

Running three divisions Saturday night, Kyle Jones, who swept the POWRi West Midgets, made up four spots to finish sixth. Andrew Deal followed with Michael Day going 14th to eighth. Jeremy Campbell was ninth with Joshua Tyre making up ten spots to round out the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is at Tulsa Speedway on Friday, June 17 at Lawton Speedway on Saturday, June 18.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

2nd annual Mickey Walker Classic

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Car Count: 24

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 2. 87-Sean McClelland[1]; 3. 00-Bradley Fezard[5]; 4. 91-Michael Day[2]; 5. 77-Dean Drake Jr[7]; 6. 777-Bailey Hughes[4]; 7. 90-Lance Norick[6]; 8. 31K-Ross Moore[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 4. 23X-Steven Shebester[3]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 6. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[8]; 7. 24-Craig Carroll[4]; 8. 8R-Ryker Pace[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 4. 17-Kyle Jones[5]; 5. 7F-Noah Harris[7]; 6. 38-Jimmy Forrester[2]; 7. 33-Justin Patocka[8]; 8. 39-Joshua Tyre[4]

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 24-Craig Carroll[7]; 3. 33-Justin Patocka[5]; 4. 90-Lance Norick[6]; 5. 31K-Ross Moore[8]; 6. 39-Joshua Tyre[10]; 7. 38-Jimmy Forrester[4]; 8. 8R-Ryker Pace[9]; 9. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[2]; 10. 777-Bailey Hughes[3]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (27 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[15]; 4. 87-Sean McClelland[9]; 5. 00-Bradley Fezard[5]; 6. 17-Kyle Jones[10]; 7. 15D-Andrew Deal[6]; 8. 91-Michael Day[14]; 9. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[7]; 10. 39-Joshua Tyre[20]; 11. 24-Craig Carroll[16]; 12. 90-Lance Norick[18]; 13. 33-Justin Patocka[17]; 14. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 15. 9$-Kyle Clark[8]; 16. 8-Alex Sewell[4]; 17. 23X-Steven Shebester[13]; 18. 7F-Noah Harris[12]; 19. 77-Dean Drake Jr[11]; 20. 31K-Ross Moore[19]

ASCS PR