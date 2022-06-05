Cody Gardner Takes Boothill Speedway Cash With Last Lap Pass

The long-awaited return of the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating did not disappoint as seventh starting Cody Gardner parked the Brewer Trucking No. G6 in Victory Lane in a near photo finish with Michelle Parson.

Getting to the lead on Lap 6, Gardner battled with Paul White with the Waco racer leading Lap 7, before Cody was able to race back by. Showing the way until Lap 15, fifth starting Michelle Parson took over the point.

Stalked by the No. G6 through the final five laps, Gardner railed the cushion while Parson worked patiently around the hub. To the white flag, the pair were tied at the line. Staying committed to the top of the Boothill Speedway, the pair shot the front stretch in a full-on drag race to the finish with Cody Gardner winning by 0.150-seconds for his second non-wing score of the season.

Michell Parson in second was followed by Jason Howell. Fourth went to Paul White, with Jeremy Jonas putting his Avenger Chassis in the fifth spot. Caden McCreary, Joshua Hanna, Knick Stewart, Kobe Simpson, and Ryan Hall made up the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will be Saturday, June 11 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.)

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Car Count: 19

Jacksonville Tool Die Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]; 2. 48-Caden McCreary[6]; 3. 48X-Neal Matuska[1]; 4. 82-Joshua Hanna[4]; 5. 21K-Kobe Simpson[5]; 6. 33C-Casey Carter[3]; 7. 79-Ryan Hall[7]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell[2]; 2. 99-Blake Jenkins[1]; 3. 1-Paul White[3]; 4. G6-Cody Gardner[6]; 5. 63-Chris Williams[4]; 6. 52-JD Fry[5]

M1 Fabrications Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. AK47-Knick Stewart[1]; 2. 21-Michelle Parson[2]; 3. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[3]; 4. 85-Josh McCord[4]; 5. 31-Mason Smith[5]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. G6-Cody Gardner[7]; 2. 21-Michelle Parson[5]; 3. 44-Jason Howell[3]; 4. 1-Paul White[8]; 5. 5J-Jeremy Jonas[9]; 6. 48-Caden McCreary[6]; 7. 82-Joshua Hanna[11]; 8. AK47-Knick Stewart[4]; 9. 21K-Kobe Simpson[13]; 10. 79-Ryan Hall[18]; 11. 31-Mason Smith[14]; 12. 63-Chris Williams[15]; 13. 48X-Neal Matuska[10]; 14. 33C-Casey Carter[17]; 15. 52-JD Fry[16]; 16. 85-Josh McCord[12]; 17. 99-Blake Jenkins[1]; 18. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]; 19. 3S-Stephen Smith[19]

ASCS PR