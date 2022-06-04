Tafoya Gets Sixth in Salute to Indy and Moves up to Fourth in Points

Eddie Tafoya Jr. brought his #51T USAC/CRA Sprint Car home eighth in last Saturday night’s “Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway. The finish allowed the young Chino Hills, California driver to climb into fourth in the season-long championship point standings.

In one of the most exciting main events in track history, Tafoya came from the 12th starting spot to record his seventh top 10 finish in the first 10 races of the 2022 campaign.

When the 30-lap main started, Tafoya, in his eye-catching car, was rolling off from the 12th spot. Early on, he surprisingly slipped back to the 16th position. However, beginning with a lap seven restart, he started picking off cars and charging towards the front. “Mr. Smooth” soon found himself approaching and then breaking into the top 10. His forward progress remained constant to the end and he was closing fast on the seventh-place car when the checkers ended the race.

Before he got to the main, Tafoya recorded a lap of 16.285 in single-car qualifying. That was the 12th fastest of the 24 cars that recorded laps in time trials. He followed the qualifying effort up with a fifth-place finish in his heat race.

Tafoya came into the night fifth in points and was fourth by the time he left for the 35-mile drive home. But he cannot rest on his laurels as the new fifth-place driver will enter next week’s race at Ventura just one point behind him.

Tafoya and his crew have this weekend off. After next week’s competition in Ventura, there will be one more race for the team in June. That will be the “1st Annual Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial” at Perris on June 25th.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for making the 2022 season possible.

If you or your company would like to be a part of the Specialty Fastener team’s 2022 season effort, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s 2022 plans.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51. The same contact point can be used to purchase his great-looking shirts via mail.

Eddie Tafoya PR