Keegan Kincaid Prepares for Pro 2 Title Defense in 2022 Championship Off-Road Opener in Antigo

Kincaid drew first blood against a deep Pro 2 field in Antigo last June, taking both race wins on a track that hadn’t hosted professional off-road racers in more than a decade. If that wasn’t enough to establish him as this weekend’s favorite, he also enters the 2022 season coming off of a nearly perfect weekend in the World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon International Raceway last September. The Crandon native stole the championship by a single point with a maximum points race in the COR Pro 2 points finale, finished third in the Pro 2 World Championship race, and held off the Pro 4s in the World Cup race with a nine-second victory.
With more than 15 entries to go up against this season, Kincaid will once again rely on the support of one of the strongest teams on the grid to try and top the six wins that he took across the COR season and World Cup. Flannery Racing will return to support Kincaid’s race efforts once again, while top partners like Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, and Cooper Tire will also return to help chase another championship.