Saturday, Jun 04

Keegan Kincaid Prepares for Pro 2 Title Defense in 2022 Championship Off-Road Opener in Antigo

Racing News
Saturday, Jun 04 6
Keegan Kincaid Prepares for Pro 2 Title Defense in 2022 Championship Off-Road Opener in Antigo
Keegan Kincaid will look to build off the momentum of another championship season in 2021 by returning to the Pro 2 class for the 2022 Championship Off-Road season. This year’s campaign kicks off once again at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway in Antigo, Wisconsin, where Kincaid scored both race victories to open last year’s championship campaign.
 
“It’s been a long offseason, and I’m thrilled to finally get back to racing this weekend in Antigo!” said Kincaid. “We couldn’t have ended last season in any better way, with both the COR Pro 2 title and Crandon World Cup win. Now, we’re focused on defending two things: last year’s wins in Antigo, and the overall class title throughout the summer.”
 
Kincaid drew first blood against a deep Pro 2 field in Antigo last June, taking both race wins on a track that hadn’t hosted professional off-road racers in more than a decade. If that wasn’t enough to establish him as this weekend’s favorite, he also enters the 2022 season coming off of a nearly perfect weekend in the World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon International Raceway last September. The Crandon native stole the championship by a single point with a maximum points race in the COR Pro 2 points finale, finished third in the Pro 2 World Championship race, and held off the Pro 4s in the World Cup race with a nine-second victory.
With more than 15 entries to go up against this season, Kincaid will once again rely on the support of one of the strongest teams on the grid to try and top the six wins that he took across the COR season and World Cup. Flannery Racing will return to support Kincaid’s race efforts once again, while top partners like Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, and Cooper Tire will also return to help chase another championship.
 
Tickets for the Championship Off-Road season opener at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway can be purchased here. Single-day adult tickets are $30, while weekend passes are $50. For those who are unable to attend, the entire event will be streamed live on FloRacing, and air on television on the CBS Sports Network in the coming months.
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, Cooper Tire, Battle Approved Motors, Champion Power Equipment, Langlade Ford, Roush Performance Products, Fox Shocks, Impact, Ehren PSP, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Supercross Year in Review Special Airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.