Supercross Year in Review Special Airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

The 2022 Supercross Year in Review special airs tomorrow - Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, and then will be available on demand at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The one-hour program features the biggest stars of the sport and follows the major storylines as they unfolded throughout the season. Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile two-wheeled off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world and the 17-race series is a constant roller coaster of emotions for the athletes and teams that compete at this level.

Going into the season, many questions surrounded Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson as both switched teams and manufacturers. Defending champion Cooper Webb made pivotal changes to his racing program that included leaving long-time trainer Aldon Baker who helped Cooper win two championships.

The 2022 Supercross Year in Review special revisits these key storylines and showcases the season-that-was for Ken Roczen, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Chase Sexton, Justin Brayton, and others, plus Eastern and Western Regional 250SX Class Champions Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig.