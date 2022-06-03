Robb Leads as Andretti Autosport Sets Early Lights Pace in Detroit

Sting Ray Robb led Andretti Autosport’s strong start to the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires doubleheader weekend Friday at The Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

Robb, Matthew Brabham and Hunter McElrea were the fastest three drivers for Michael Andretti’s team in Friday’s lone practice. The three were separated by .2408 seconds over the 14-turn, 2.35 street circuit that is hosting the fifth and sixth races of the season.

Robb’s best lap of 1 minute, 22.8943 seconds in the No. 2 Sekady car was only fractionally quicker than Brabham’s 1:23.0010. McElrea ran 1:23.1351.

“It felt good,” said Robb, who is one of four series drivers to have raced on this circuit last year. “There’s not much to change (on the car). We came in for one quick pit stop and did a very fine-tune adjustment (to front downforce) and went back out and kept getting quicker and quicker.”

Series points leader Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing was fourth at 1:23.4802 with teammate Benjamin Pedersen of Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports fifth at 1:23.4802.

Saturday’s qualifying features a pair of 12-minute sessions beginning at 7:45 a.m. (ET). The first segment will determine the starting lineup for Saturday’s first race, a 25-lapper at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday’s race is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. Both races will air live on the Peacock Premium streaming service.

