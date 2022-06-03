INDYCAR Announces Detroit Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 4 AJ FOYT RACING entry for an unapproved engine change before the start of the 2022 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.5.4. Once an Indianapolis 500 Engine is fitted to the Car, removal of the Engine prior to the Indianapolis 500 Race is an Unapproved Engine Change-Out, unless it is for Repair.

According to the rulebook, the penalty for such a change at the Indianapolis 500 comes at the series’ next event, which is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Sunday, June 5.

NTT IndyCar Series PR