Boo Boo Dalton declared winner in second race at Goodyear All-American Speedway

Boo Boo Dalton’s first win back from injury came long after the checkered flag flew at Goodyear All American Speedway last weekend.



Dalton had initially settled for finishes of fourth and second in the Late Model Stock doubleheader at the facility, but a technical infraction on the initial race-winning car resulted in Dalton being awarded the victory for the second feature and third in the first race.



While Dalton would have preferred to visit victory lane on Saturday evening, he was more than happy to bring a win home for his team following all the strenuous work they put in to ensure the car would be ready to compete once he fully recovered.



“This was our first big race back since our wreck at [Greenville-Pickens Speedway],” Dalton said. “My best friend [Brandon Clements] won the first race and I ended up winning the second one, so it turned out to be a memorable weekend. A win is a win and I’ll take them however I can get them.”



Dalton considers himself fortunate the injuries he sustained at Greenville-Pickens were not more significant and that he was able to get back behind the wheel just over a month later.



The time away from the track gave Dalton and his team plenty of time to examine their car and make improvements before they returned. Dalton knew that effort was going to yield results and was eager to arrive at Goodyear for his first race back.



Dalton described being in the infield at Goodyear as a major relief, adding that being away from a competitive standpoint never felt right to him and is hoping he never has to take another prolonged absence from racing during the rest of his career.



“It was amazing to just be back with my friends, family and so many other people I’m close with,” Dalton said. “It felt like I was back home, because I was out of place every time I went to the track without a race car. To show back up with my trailer, race car and my crew felt so good knowing that everything was back to normal.”



Now that he has another victory on his resume, Dalton is ready to get back into his rhythm and start adding more wins at tracks all around the East Coast before the 2022 season concludes.



Dalton is thrilled with the trajectory his program is currently on and has every reason to believe that the dedication of his crew will only continue to translate into the consistency that has followed him since the early days of his career.



“We just have to put ourselves in the right positions,” Dalton said. “We’ve done a great job with coming this far, keeping our knowledge up to date and making sure we’re taking good notes. If we stick together like we’re doing right now, we’ll really have a great season.”



The next event up on Dalton’s schedule will be the twin 35-lap Late Model Stock features at Caraway Speedway this weekend before he makes his first All Pro Limited Late Model Series start since his injury at Southern National Motorsports Park on Jun. 11.

MPM PR