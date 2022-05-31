Goodyear Fast Facts -- Gateway / Portland

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 15 – 240 laps / 300 miles

World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) – Madison, Ill.

Fast Facts for June 4-5, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race

(9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5124; Right-side -- D-5126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Storyline – NASCAR Cup teams to prepare for Gateway debut: NASCAR Cup teams will run their inaugural event at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. Going to a new facility always brings with it some uncertainty, but this week’s tire set-up brings familiarity. One variable teams can remove from their checklist is the tire set-up, having run this combination of left- and right-side tires twice already this season – at Phoenix Raceway in March and then again at Richmond Raceway in April. Building a team’s notebook on what to expect from a tire set-up is a big advantage for teams in landing on their initial car set-up. This being the Cup Series’ debut race at Gateway, they will also be aided by having a full 50-minute practice session for all teams and three sets of practice tires with which to work.

“Having a 50-minute practice and three sets of tires on a known tire set-up will be a big advantage for Cup teams at Gateway this week,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “This being an inaugural event, NASCAR gives the teams this time to hone in on their car’s set-up, and that will give teams enough time to get ready for the race. They already have a good idea of what these tires will do, having run this set-up at Phoenix and Richmond, so teams will unload closer to what they will settle on and get up to speed much quicker.”

Notes – Cup teams to run Phoenix, Richmond tire set-up at Gateway: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Camping World Truck Series at Gateway this week . . . Cup teams have already run this same tire set-up at Phoenix in March and Richmond in April . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

Follow us on Twitter: @GoodyearRacing.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series -- Race No. 11 -- 160 laps / 200 miles

World Wide Technology Raceway (1.25-mile oval) – Madison, Ill.

Fast Facts for June 3-4, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 31 psi; Right Rear -- 28 psi

Notes – Trucks on Phoenix/Richmond tire set-up this weekend: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Gateway this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up these teams ran at Phoenix and Richmond earlier this season . . . compared to what Truck teams ran at Gateway last season, this tire set-up features a minor right-side compound change . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Gateway . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Follow us on Twitter: @GoodyearRacing.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 14 – 75 laps / 147.5 miles

Portland International Raceway (1.967-mile road course) – Portland, Ore.

Fast Facts for June 3-4, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: 6 sets for the event

Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Notes – Xfinity teams on COTA tire at Portland: NASCAR Xfinity Series will run the same tire on all four positions at Portland . . . this tire debuted at COTA earlier in March . . . Xfinity teams will also run this tire at Indianapolis and Road America coming up . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Portland.

Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radials to Portland for use by Xfinity Series teams, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . teams will have 5 sets of wets available for the event, with a maximum of 4 sets for the race . . . this wet weather tire is the same one these teams had at all road courses last season . . . Xfinity teams last ran in wet conditions at COTA in May 2021 . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

Follow us on Twitter: @GoodyearRacing.

Goodyear Racing PR