Josh White Learns Despite Wreck in 2022 Debut in Charlotte

For the first time in nearly seven years, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Josh White turn laps in an ARCA Menards Series racecar. And though it didn't go as planned, the 31-year-old is on a high and looking onward.

Qualifying 24th in his No. 03 Kanawha Ford for Alex Clubb Racing Inc., White had plenty of cars to pass and 100 laps to do so. And following setup changes in practice, the West Virginian was confident in his ability to crack the top 10 or better.

"Well, we didn't do good with practice, so we made some major adjustments for the race," White said. "And it worked out perfectly. Car was bad fast and awesome! It was perfect."

After a hot start to the race, passing three cars in the opening three laps, White suffered a stuck throttle entering Turn 3. The mechanical failure caused a hard hit into the outside SAFER barrier. White emerged uninjured, retiring from the race to finish 25th.

"It's unfortunate what happened," he said. "Throttle stuck going into Turn 3 and I hit the wall. This team has worked so hard and so have I. We've had awesome support from our sponsors, Kanawha Ammunition, Raysir Apparel, Fishfin, BubnMuthas, Military Java Group, and You 1st Realty Infinity.

"We had a fast car. We would have been top 10 or top five, no doubt."

Though the race fell short, White knocked the rust off, gelled with the Clubb racing team and sparked that racing flame once again.

"I learned a lot," he said. "Charlotte is a completely different animal than anything I've ever driven. It's a very fast track and you're never completely off the throttle and don't use brakes.

"I met my team members and made some friends. Really nice people! Loved it, had a great time and learned a lot."

White's next race will be August 21 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds for the Allen Crowe Memorial 100. And he is more than ready.

"I'll be ready to show them what I'm made of."

Josh White Racing PR