Indy 500 Purse Soars to New Heights

The Indianapolis 500 purse record was shattered after a wildly successful 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, with race winner Marcus Ericsson taking home $3.1 million from a total purse of $16,000,200.

It’s the largest purse ever in the century-plus history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s prize is also the largest winner’s payout ever for the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

SEE: Official Box Score

Prior to 2022, the biggest Indy 500 purse was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indy 500. This year’s average payout for drivers was $485,000.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” Roger Penske said. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”

It marks yet another major milestone this Month of May as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened its gates to race fans with no restrictions for the first time in three years. More than 325,000 race fans attended Sunday’s race, making it the largest-attended single-day sporting event in the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second-place finisher Pato O’Ward, of Arrow McLaren SP, took home $1 million, marking the largest take-home prize for the second-place finisher in nearly a decade.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors for his historic and electrifying performance during the Month of May for Chip Ganassi Racing. Johnson earned a $50,000 bonus for being named Rookie of the Year, adding to a total take home prize of $207,900.

The Indianapolis 500 purse consists of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NTT INDYCAR SERIES awards, plus other designated and special awards. Purse awards are presented annually at the Victory Celebration, held this year at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis Monday night.

The next NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Sunday, June 5 at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. The race will be broadcast live on USA Network and the INDYCAR Radio Network starting at 3 p.m. (ET).

NTT IndyCar Series PR